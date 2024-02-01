Kanye West Promises "Vultures" Release Date At Travis Scott Show

Kanye West is someone who is known for delaying projects. Overall, this is a reputation that has followed him his entire career. In fact, it has been extremely prevalent over the past decade or so. However, that has not stopped him from eventually getting the job done. Right now, he is in the midst of his rollout for Vultures which is going to be released in three volumes. The first drops February 9th, while the others will drop on March 8th and April 5th.

On Wednesday night, Ye found himself at the Travis Scott show in Orlando. There was a ton of hype for this performance, and fans found themselves in awe of the fact that he was there. Luckily for them, he performed quite a few songs and it was an amazing experience. However, he also got to tell fans about his new album. As it turns out, the artist promised and confirmed that Vultures really is dropping next Friday. Whether or not that happens, remains to be seen.

Read More: Kanye West's New Album Is "Imminent," Sources Claim

Kanye West Keeps Fans' Hopes Up

Just yesterday, we also got a glimpse of the tracklist. This tracklist was revealed by none other than North West, who had it on her Vultures shirt. There are some interesting features to be heard here, and we are interested to see how it all turns out. As we said, Ye has been known to delay albums over and over. Overall, it is his Achilles heel. However, that has not stopped the hype from being astronomical amongst his fans.

Let us know which feature you are most excited for, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Furthermore, we will also bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists. Overall, 2024 is going to be filled with some truly amazing albums.

Tracklist:

Everybody (feat. Charlie Wilson)

Back To Me (feat. Freddie Gibbs & Quavo)

Fuk Sum (feat. Playboi Carti & Quavo)

Time Moving Slow

Beg Forgiveness (feat. Chris Brown)

Do It (feat. YG)

Paid (feat. Future)

Timbo Freestyle

Slide (feat. James Blake)

Promotion (feat. Future)

Vultures (feat. Bump J & Lil Durk)

Love Love Love

Talking (feat. North West)

Hoodrat

River (feat. Young Thug & Leon Bridges)

Gun To My Head (feat. Kid Cudi)

Take Off Your Dress

Dead (feat. Future & Lil Durk)

Read More: Kanye West's "Graduation" Turns 16

[Via]