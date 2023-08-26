Kanye West’s New Album Is “Imminent,” Sources Claim

Recently, two sources reportedly told NBC News that Kanye West has a new album on the way. They say he’s been working on it over the summer. According to the outlet, one of the sources worked alongside the artist in the studio. They claim they were able to give it a listen alongside Ye’s “wife,” Bianca Censori. The other source is said to have a close relationship with the controversial musician, claiming that “New music is imminent.” They additionally noted that they aren’t sure what platforms Ye will be dropping the album on.

The sources remain unknown, and their reason for going to NBC of all outlets is unclear. With that being said, these are far from the first reports of Ye’s plan to drop new music in the near future. Earlier this month, a leaker shared some new info about the artist’s alleged release plan. According to reports, the album rollout could begin as soon as October, and features previously unreleased tracks from different points in Ye’s career.

Sources Say Ye Is Working On New Music

The leak went on to describe the new album as a mixture of The Life Of Pablo and The College Dropout. Additionally, it’s been reported that the new project features some “controversial but not antisemitic mentions of Jewish people.” At the beginning of August, a producer also claimed that Ye’s been working on a new album, calling his new material “Old Ye but new with the times.” He said that the artist was working on it at his birthday bash back in June.

Though there’s little confirmed information about the project available, it’s clear that Ye’s fans look forward to his next release. On the other hand, the artist has managed to lose a good chunk of his fanbase amid his antics over the last year or so. He’s famously made some antisemitic comments, which has raised some concern among listeners and peers. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Kanye West.

