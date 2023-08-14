Insider Shares Massive Update On Kanye West’s New Album

Kanye West fans have been waiting quite a while for him to return with a a new studio album. Given the difficulty many fans have had trying to hear Donda 2, it’s been since 2021’s DONDA that many fans have heard any new material at all from Kanye. Following his extremely controversial series of public anti-semitic rants last year, Kanye has been extremely private only popping up in a few very secretive events. Now according to new leaks shared with the subreddit dedicated to the controversial rapper’s music, he has an entire new album on the way.

Prominent leaker Insurge shared a number of credible pieces of information with the moderators of the r/GoodAssSub forum on Reddit. Notable details include a planned release schedule for the album, which could arrive as soon as October. It describes the album as a mix of The Life Of Pablo and West’s 2004 debut The College Dropout and mentions that the tracklist pulls formerly unreleased songs from previous eras of West’s career. Finally, the leak mentions that West makes “controversial but not antisemitic mentions of Jewish people on the album.”

Kanye West’s Album Could Drop In October

2023 YE ALBUM INFO DUMP pic.twitter.com/BWuif5pSAA — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) August 14, 2023

After a long absence from the public eye Kanye West recently began his return to the spotlight. He popped up last week at Travis Scott’s massive UTOPIA concert in Rome. Scott introduced Kanye as the greatest of all time and the pair performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Praise God” together.

This wasn’t the first leak to emerge about Kanye working on new material. Earlier this month another producer let information slip that West was cooking up a new project. Fya Man described the music he was working on as “Old Ye but new with the times.” Fans have long been calling for the “old Kanye,” a sentiment that has appeared in both of the leaks about newly recorded material. What do you think of the leak discussing Kanye West’s new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

