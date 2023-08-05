Producer Claims Kanye West Is Working On A New Album

During a recent AMA on Reddit, producer Orlando “Fya Man” Wilder discussed Kanye West. He previously worked alongside Ye on his 2021 album Donda, writing and producing various tracks. According to Fya Man, Kanye now has some new music on the way. He shared his thoughts on the upcoming tracks, calling them “Old Ye but new with the times.” He even claims that Kanye worked on the new record at his birthday party a couple of months ago.

Ye’s birthday bash in June made headlines for the nude models who were used to display sushi. According to Fya Man, it was a blast. “Music was worked on heavily, and the party was amazing,” the Chicago producer described. He also says that he’s been working with Kanye again lately. Fya Man claims that Ye doesn’t plan bringing back material from Donda 2, which remains unfinished, in the near future.

Producer Describes Kanye West's New Music As "Old Ye But New With The Times"

Kanye West is seen in Chelsea on January 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Though the news may be exciting for Kanye’s fanbase, he’s managed to create quite the list of enemies with his controversial behavior. Recently, however, the Chicago-born artist had his Twitter account reinstated. He made his return with a gold check, indicative of a business account. He later wiped his entire account clean, prompting fans to speculate. Some think that the clearing could have been part of some kind of deal with Twitter in order for them to let him have his account back, while others suspect he may be gearing up for a new project. Ye had been booted from the platform last year for Tweeting antisemitic imagery.

As of late, Ye’s recently appeared as a producer on Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA, which fans anticipated for some time. He was also just spotted with his “wife” Bianca Censori in Italy. According to reports, the artist scouted a fabric store in Prato, seemingly focused on his fashion ventures. It was also recently revealed that Ye’s 2024 presidential campaign had received zero donations as of mid-July. Further, the FBI might be digging into the campaign due to some alleged illegal activity.

