Kanye West Briefly Unbanned On Twitter, FBI Might Probe His Presidential Campaign

The potential investigation seems to be due to his hiring of right-wing campaign manager Milo Yiannopoulos.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kanye West Briefly Unbanned On Twitter, FBI Might Probe His Presidential Campaign

One of the most persistent aspects of Kanye West’s past few years was his ban on Twitter for controversial statements. However, it seems that Elon Musk’s “X” rebrand also came with some user changes and reinstatements. Moreover, the platform unbanned the Chicago artist’s account, though it’s unclear if he will use it at all. Of course, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see Ye rant and ramble about whatever pops into his head again. Still, recent reports of a potential FBI probe into his presidential campaign might compel him to hold his tongue. Also, it looks like Twitter re-suspended his account, so that didn’t last long.

Furthermore, Radar Online reportedly spoke to Kanye West’s 2024 campaign committee treasurer Devin White and attorney Bruce Fein. During their talk, they alleged that the Federal Bureau of Investigation might look into Milo Yiannopoulos, the Yeezy mogul’s on-and-off-again campaign manager. The right-wing pundit is a U.S. resident alien on O-1 visa status, and this forbids him from formally working on a campaign.

Read More: Kanye West And Adidas Are Still Battling In Court

Kanye West’s (Brief) Unbanning On Twitter

“Commission regulations prohibit foreign nationals from directing, dictating, controlling, or directly or indirectly participating in the decision-making process of any person (such as a corporation, labor organization, political committee, or political organization) with regard to any election-related activities,” the Federal Electoral Commission states. “This prohibition includes advances of personal funds, contributions or donations made to political party committees and organizations, state or local party committees for the purchase or construction of an office building funds under 11 CFR 300.35, and contributions or disbursements to make electioneering communications. Foreign nationals are also prohibited from, directly or indirectly, donating to an inaugural committee; and it is a violation of federal law to knowingly accept such donations from a foreign national.” What’s more is that this could spell out deep trouble for Kanye West, which Fein and White claim to have warned him of.

“He’s a foreign national,” Fein told the outlet. “You cannot take any services from a foreign national. It’s a criminal violation, not civil- a criminal violation! It’s a felony, it’s not a minor offense. This is not an obscure provision in the election law.” Meanwhile, White added: “We believe it would be virtually impossible at this point for [Kanye] not to be aware of that unless he is somewhere where he is incapacitated.” For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Kanye West Might Be Working On New Music, Rooga Claims

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.