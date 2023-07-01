Kanye West And Adidas Are Still Battling In Court

Adidas unceremoniously ended its partnership with Kanye West and his Yeezy brand last year and there have been ongoing legal matters ever since. The first dealt with over $1 billion worth of leftover Yeezy products that were unsold at the time of the partnership ending. After a class action lawsuit from shareholders Adidas ultimately made the decision to sell the rest of their inventory.

A new lawsuit deals with $100 million from a marketing fund Adidas gave Kanye West for marketing his Yeezy products. According to Uproxx, the companies court filings claim that the funds were misused by West. Additionally they claim that $75 million of the funds ended up in various bank accounts of West’s that they weren’t supposed to. Adidas has requested that the accounts be frozen during ongoing litigation but unfortunately for the company the freeze was denied as the dispute is in private arbitration. West’s lawyers are responding with claims the the company stole Yeezy denies to create lower priced shoes.

Kanye West And Adidas Lawsuits Are Ongoing

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

This isn’t the only ongoing lawsuit Kanye West is dealing with. He’s also working through litigation relating to his Donda Academy. Multiple teachers from the institution have made claims of racist firing practices. They’re also strange details about the academy emerging as a result of the legal processes. One of the strangest details that emerged had to do with the school’s lack of windows. Reports claimed that even skylights were taken out leaving classrooms exposed because West “didn’t like glass.”

Kim Kardashian has been sharing details on her time with Kanye West in recent episodes of The Kardashians. A few weeks ago she expressed guilt that brands were dropping Kanye in the wake of his antisemitic comments last year. Subsequently, in the show’s most recent episode she reminisced on her relationship with the rapper. What do you think of Kanye West and Adidas ongoing legal battles? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kanye West’s 2024 Campaign Reportedly Received Zero Donations In Recent Weeks

[Via]