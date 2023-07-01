It’s been a turbulent back and forth battle concerning whether Kanye West’s presidential campaign for 2024 is even happening. However, the most recent report to come out concerning it certainly doesn’t suggest any good news. Moreover, Radar Online reportedly obtained copies of the Federal Electoral Commission’s (FEC) filings on the campaign on Monday (July 17). These documents suggest that not a single person has donated a single penny to it within the past few weeks. As such, hope for the run vanished, yet people wondered how much Ye even cared about in it in the first place.

Furthermore, on April 1 of this year, apparently the campaign had around $125,000 to spare concerning expenses. After paying consultants and additional employees around $101,000 in total, Kanye West’s efforts didn’t have much money to spare by June 30. While the run doesn’t have any outstanding debts indicated by these reports, this means that the campaign apparently had just about $23,000 upon June’s end. In addition, the Chicago artist claimed he blew over $2 million in bills, but only garnered close to $455,000 in donations since his 2024 strategy’s inception.

Kanye West At Paris Fashion Week 2022

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kanye West aka Ye is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 – Day Seven on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images)

Back in April, he allegedly told a documentary filmmaker he hired to document the campaign that he wanted to scrap it. “Right now, I am living my life- like I’m concentrating on the school, the Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that’s it,” Kanye West apparently told Adam Camacho. “I just want to be left alone.” What’s more is that this turbulent campaign garnered assistance from controversial right-wing figures that hopped on-board, jumped off, and kept teetering on that edge. One of these is Milo Yiannopoulos, who received a $31,000 payment for being Ye’s “Director of Political Operations.”

Meanwhile, rumors of a new album from the Yeezy mogul sprouted online. As such, many fans hope that Ye can rectify his past mistakes and bring new great art to the table. Still, with all these extracurricular controversies, it’s hard to say whether this will even be worth it. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, stick around on HNHH.

