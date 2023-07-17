Ice Cube says that Kanye West is in a “good space” at the moment, following his fall from grace in 2022. The N.W.A. rapper discussed his relationship with Ye during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored that aired on Monday night. West infamously tarnished his public reputation after going on numerous antisemitic tirades among other controversial behavior, last year.

“I believe he’s doing great,” Cube said when asked about Ye, while adding that he’s “in a good space.” “I think he’s learned a lot from this past year, and hopefully he’ll come out better on the other side,” Cube added.

Ice Cube Meets Up Kanye West At A BIG3 Event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 17: Rapper Kanye West (L) and BIG3 Co-Founder Ice. Cube talk after a game between Killer 3’s and 3’s Company during the second week of the BIG3 at the Orleans. Arena on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I felt that if he was really upset with specific people that the message he was saying would kind of hijack what he’s really upset about,” Cube further said. “That’s kind of what happened. You just can’t generalize, you have to be specific especially if you’re taking about anybody or any race.”

As for West’s controversial behavior, he famously threatened to go “death con 3” on Jewish people in a tweet that eventually led to Elon Musk banning him from the platform. Matters between Cube and Ye got particularly bad after West’s Drink Champs appearance. On the show, he credited Cube for having “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe.”

Ice Cube Discusses Kanye West

"I think that Ye understands that generalising will get you in more hot water than being very specific."



Ice Cube tells Piers Morgan he's recently spoken to rapper Ye West and says "he's doing great."@icecube | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/w8kc8rvlMk — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 17, 2023

Cube fired back on Twitter after the podcast aired: “I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements. You’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

