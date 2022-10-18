Ice Cube has responded to Kanye West’s recent comments on Drink Champs, in which he mentioned being inspired by Ice Cube for his recent antisemitic remarks. The N.W.A rapper says that he has no idea why Ye brought him into the controversy.

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him,” Cube wrote on Twitter, Tuesday. “I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Cube’s really set me up for this,” Ye had said on the podcast. “You’ve really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe.”

“I’m here to finish the job,” he added.

While it’s unclear what specifically West was referring to, Cube did once call Jerry Heller a “white Jew” and a “devil” that should have a bullet in his “temple” during the song “No Vaseline.” He was also criticized for posting antisemitic images on social media in 2020.

Elsewhere in West’s appearance on Drink Champs, he placed the blame for George Floyd’s death on fentanyl rather than police officer Derek Chauvin.

Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. has since apologized for how he handled West’s interview on the show.

Check out Cube’s response to West below.

I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 18, 2022

[Via]