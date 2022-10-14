Prepare yourself for another round of Kanye West madness thanks to Drink Champs. The last few weeks have been unrelenting in pop culture circles thanks to the media mogul. Things have been relatively silent on social media in recent days, but that isn’t necessarily Ye’s choice; it was reported that both Instagram and Twitter put him on time out due to his anti-Semitic remarks on social media.

Whether he was touting “White Lives Matter” shirts with Candace Owens, speaking ill of the Black Lives Matter movement, threatening to go “death con 3” on the Jewish community, or sitting down with Fox News for an exposé, West has been a staple in controversial headlines.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

We previously reported that LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The Shop filmed an episode with West but decided not to move forward. In a statement, it was shared that West continued with similar divisive comments, so they decided not to air the episode.

However, that doesn’t mean that West hasn’t found himself an outlet because Noreaga has teased an upcoming, surprise appearance from Ye on Drink Champs. His last episode earned a massive response, so this is expected to break the internet.

There’s no way @noreaga really let Kanye do another drink champs smh — Ben0rr (@Ben0rr) October 14, 2022

“I’m done I’m with the bullsh*t I’m with @mysonnenygeneral and @tamikadmallory until freedom,” Noreaga wrote in the caption to his post about the activists. “But tomorrow 9pm u get to hear @kanyewest uncut on drinkchamps right after Boosie 9pm!!! @revolttv.”

We’re not sure what you have planned for the weekend, but expect your timelines to be overrun with Kanye’s latest.

Check out Noreaga’s posts below and tune in to this uncut episode of Drink Champs with Kanye West tomorrow evening.