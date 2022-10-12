Kanye West has received much backlash in recent weeks due to his problematic social media posts. The DONDA rapper has made extremely insensitive comments both socially, politically and ethnically. After attacking the Jewish community in a harmful Instagram, actress Jamie Lee Curtis slammed the Grammy Award winning star during an interview on the Today Show.

“I woke up and I burst into tears,” Curtis told host Hoda Kotb. “What are you doing? It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but on Twitter? On a portal to pour that in, as if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough? As if Asian people haven’t had enough. I mean, it was just abhorrent.”

LeBron James has also opted not to support the rapper’s dangerous rhetoric by nixing an upcoming episode of his YouTube series,The Shop, which featured Kanye and Jeezy. Producer Maverick Carter shared a statement to the Hollywood Reporter revealing, “Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments.”

The statement continued, “Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

LeBron was not present during the taping of the episode. Kanye has yet to comment on the matter. Share your comments below.