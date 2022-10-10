Kanye West has been extremely vocal about his disdain for corporate brands like Adidas and Gap after claiming that they stole many of the designs from Yeezy. Adding fuel to Ye’s current media pit fire, the DONDA star recently shared a clip from his upcoming short film, Last Week, in which he allegedly showed porn to Adidas employees in an attempt to express his discomfort with the brand allegedly taking his designs.

YEEZY, GAP, Kanye

“You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business and by the partnership,” Kanye West explains while showing the X-rated clip. “The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated. So, then the girl was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna do the thing that is your worst nightmare. Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. That’s your West nightmare and then worst nightmare No. 2. Is it your dream or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?”

In the intense clip from the 30-minute short film, one Adidas executive admitted that their relationship with the Grammy Award-winning star has not been the smoothest.

Adidas just announced they have placed their partnership with Kanye West “under review” after his “White Lives Matter” stunt.



Last month, Kanye ended his partnership with GAP.@Forbes reported that if Kanye loses his Adidas partnership too, he will no longer be a billionaire. pic.twitter.com/GYsO1MISGQ — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 6, 2022

“We can certainly do a lot better in the way that we work with you,” the exec shared. Kanye wasn’t fully pleased with the response. He added, “This is a different level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from. The guy from [redacted] couldn’t sell enough companies to cure this level of global warming that you’re going to experience.”

This isn’t the first time Adidas has spoken publicly about its relationship with Ye. Last week, the shoe company released a statement announcing they are reviewing their relationship with Yeezy designer.

“We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

See the controversial clip below, along with Last Week.