Kanye West is currently unable to share his messages via Instagram and Twitter, so the renowned creative has instead turned to YouTube, dropping off a 30-minute documentary on Monday (October 10) called LAST WEEK that shows what’s been going on behind the scenes of Ye’s social media posts for the past few weeks.

The project was shot by videographer Nico Ballesteros, and follows the 45-year-old throughout a typical day in his life, attending meetings with different executives, listening to unreleased music, and spending time with his four young children.

Kanye West arrives at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

As he rides in the car to one of his various destinations, West can be heard playing a never-before-heard track – said to be called “WAR” – on which he namedrops Drake, Future, Lil Baby, and Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo.

“You a fake bitch / You don’t really love Ye, go listen to Drake, bitch / You don’t have no idea what it take, bitch / Go listen to Lil Baby, go listen to Future, bitch,” he rhymes on the unreleased song.

“Tryna get away, feeling like a fugitive / Uncle Snoop voice, baby I don’t love hoes / You ain’t love Ye, you love Moneybagg Yo / I done signed away some of what he bad for / What he mad for? You a fake bitch.”

Kanye West just dropped a snippet to a new song called "WAR" referencing Drake, Future & Lil Baby pic.twitter.com/uUkDVg62Ah — Club Ambition (@_ClubAmbition) October 10, 2022

The Yeezy founder played updated versions of DONDA 2 tracks like “First Time in a Long Time” and “Sci-Fi” as well, though there’s still no telling if the album will ever be made available across DSPs.

Another noteworthy scene from the new documentary takes place during Ye’s meeting with two Adidas executives the day after he terminated his GAP partnership. In the footage, the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker can be seen holding his phone in one of their faces as porn plays, saying, “He’s got the same voice doesn’t he?”

The executive grew visibly uncomfortable, pushing the phone away from his face and telling West, “Come on, man.”

Kanye West leaks footage of his meeting with Adidas executives after they recently said their partnership was "under review"



he plays them a porn video that sounds just like the executive's voice pic.twitter.com/MCLGMaE6Up — Club Ambition (@_ClubAmbition) October 10, 2022

The father of four confronted the Adidas heads in the same meeting, accusing them of allegedly stealing his designs before demanding that one of his associates be named the company’s CEO. He then dubbed himself the “king of culture” and promptly listed Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Baby Keem as members of his “army” before storming out.

“Our army is so prepared,” he stated. “This is a different level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from. The guy from [redacted] could not sell enough companies to cure this level of global warming that you’re going to experience.”

As the documentary comes to an end, we see Kanye attending his daughter North’s basketball game in his White Lives Matter shirt, news that made headlines last week as Kim Kardashian reportedly avoided her ex at the event – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

