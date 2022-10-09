Kanye West has been tirelessly name-dropping countless celebrities as he continues to defend his White Lives Matter stance both on social media and in interviews, such as the one he recently sat down for with Tucker Carlson, during which the 45-year-old shared his thoughts on those who have consistently urged Lizzo to consider losing weight.

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine,” the “Devil In A New Dress” artist said on Tucker Carlson Tonight last week. “When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for telemarketers on the internet — the bots, they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

He continued, “Let’s put aside that it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

While performing in Toronto on Friday (October 7) night, Lizzo seemingly addressed Ye’s comments about her body, telling her audience, “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in their motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason.”

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she declared to the crowd at Scotiabank Arena earlier this weekend, before jokingly asking if anyone wanted to get married so she could enjoy the benefits of dual citizenship.

It’s evident that Lizzo wasn’t a fan of West’s latest antics, and according to a new report from Buzzfeed News, folks over at Twitter aren’t either after the Yeezy founder continued his string of anti-Semitic posts late on Saturday (October 8) evening.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” The Life of Pablo rapper wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because Black people are actually [Jews], also you guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In the hours since the post was first shared, Twitter has officially removed it and replaced the tweet with an automated message stating, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.” A spokesperson for the app has also confirmed to Buzzfeed News that “[Ye’s] account has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.”

Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

West’s return to the platform was short-lived and took place after he was given the boot from Instagram for similar reasons – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

