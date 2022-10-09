Kanye West said that he will be going “death con 3 on Jewish people” when he wakes up as he is currently too “sleepy” to do so. West made the remarks on Twitter, Saturday night, after Instagram restricted his account following several antisemitic posts.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote in his tweet, likely meaning to say DEFCON 3.

From there, he claimed to not be antisemitic: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In another post, he asked, “Who you think created cancel culture?”

In addition to being kicked off of Instagram, Ye’s recent behavior was also condemned by the American Jewish Committee (AJC). The organization took issue with comments he made during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, as well as his recent text message exchange with Diddy.

Besides the AJC, West has been called out by several celebrities over the last week, including Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and Jaden Smith, among others. The backlash comes after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his recent YZY SZN 9 show.

Check out Ye’s latest tweets below.

