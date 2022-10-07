If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.

Both Diddy and Boosie Badazz have publicly stated that they aren’t fans of West’s “White Lives Matter” push. The criticism wasn’t lost on West who clapped back this morning, and it seemed as if he was looking for a fight.

(Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images)

West posted a screenshot of a text exchange with Diddy. “As soon as I land, we’ll meet face to face!!! Send me a address,” wrote Combs. In response, West replied, “N*GGA F******CK YOU YOU FED.” In the caption, he added, “Jesus is king.”

In another slide, Diddy is purported as saying, “N*gga send me a address. Let’s stop playing these internet games. And don’t feel threatened. You’ll be fine. Just love.” West was unmoved.

“This ain’t a game,” said Ye. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me I told you this was war Now gone get you some business.” Diddy tried to tell him that his antics were “hurting our people,” but this only amplified him. The Yeezy mogul stated that any texts from Diddy were going on the internet. He also said he loved his Bad Boy friend and accepted his apology in advance.

“I didn’t like our convo,” West penned in another text. “I’m selling these tees.” He said no one would get in the way of him and his money. “Never call me with no bullsh*t like that again unless you ready to green light me… Come do something illegal to me noooow pleeeeeeeeease.”

The way things are progressing, we’re sure to hear more about this—especially if they meet in person.

Check out highlights from this tense exchange below.