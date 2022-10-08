The American Jewish Committee (AJC) called out Kanye West for his recent behavior in a post on Instagram, Friday, labeling several of his actions antisemitic.

Among the various offenses listed are, “Incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones made on the country’s top cable news program,” as well as sharing, “Anti-Jewish posts shared to his 18 million followers on Instagram.”

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In the video from the post, the organization shows West’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, as well as his recent text message exchange with Diddy.

“Ye needs to learn that words matter,” the clip concluded.

As for what Ye had said to Diddy, he had written that this isn’t “a game” and told him, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

West and Diddy had been going back and forth regarding the former’s recent choice to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his YZY Season 9 show. West faced criticism from numerous celebrities for the move, including Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and Jaden Smith, among others.

Check out the AJC’s recent Instagram post below.