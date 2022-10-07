Yung Miami retweeted a post labeling Kanye West a “lunatic” on Friday, after the Donda rapper went back and forth with Diddy. The Bad Boy Records mogul had been upset with West selling “White Lives Matter” shirts.

“Kanye is a fuckin lunatic,” the brief post reads.

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

After Diddy criticized West’s shirts on The Breakfast Club, as well as in a video on social media, Ye began sharing texts he received from Diddy on Instagram.

“Never call me with no bulls— like that again unless you ready to green light me cause anybody who got on that tee is me,” West wrote in one message. “Out of respect for everything you’ve meant to me I’ll be quiet as Virgil but now I know how I’ve hurt people I love with threats.”

In another post, Ye added, “N***a fuuuuuck you,” while calling him a “fed.”

West revealed the “White Lives Matter” shirts at his YZY Season 9 fashion show, earlier this week. He’s been criticized by numerous celebrities in the days since.

Miami and Diddy have been romantically linked for months, with Diddy confirming on his aforementioned Breakfast Club appearance that he considers her one of his “best friends.”

“I’m so blessed to have met this human being, you know what I’m saying,” he explained. “Just the way she makes me laugh. The way she, you know, just, you know, rides with me, and you know what I’m saying… The support without it having to be ‘ah this is my girl or this is this situation,’ you know what I’m saying, she’s like has been a real friend.”

Check out the post retweeted by Yung Miami below.