Not long after Kanye West and his “White Lives Matter” advocacy went viral, the public began demanding for Sean “Diddy” Combs of Swizz Beatz to comment on the controversy. It was just about a month ago when West called out Adidas for copying his designs, and the complaints were widely supported by his equally as famous friends. Both Swizz and Diddy posted to their social media accounts, calling for a boycott of Adidas on behalf of West and the culture. People questioned what the pair thought of West’s anti-BLM stance.

The topic was brought up during Diddy’s appearance on Drink Champs, and it seemed as if the Bad Boy icon was defending West’s message as being misinterpreted by the masses.

Kanye West’s spokesman, Jason Lee, has quit, saying West was “gaslighting Black people and empowering white supremacy”. pic.twitter.com/RuoEkzd4Vg — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 5, 2022

“Kanye my boy,” Diddy repeated as Charlamagne Tha God said this is a time when West needs OGs to step in. Diddy added, “A super, super, super free thinker. You know what I’m sayin’? And a lot of times, what he means is like, misconstrued. You know what I’m sayin’? And sometimes, just, you know…”

Charlamagne interrupted and told Diddy to stop making excuses for his friend.

This is all that needs to be said in regards to Kanye West and his White Lives Matter shirt. pic.twitter.com/v2ykdgT4WN — _Joesy_ 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@015Serenity) October 3, 2022

“Nah, I’m not making excuses, I’m just sayin’ that if he did it, that’s the way he thinks,” said the mogul. “And I understand white lives do matter, but it’s not that. That was out slogan. That wasn’t our slogan to go share with nobody else. And os, that’s the only message. We don’t have to condemn Kanye or cancel him.”

“But, at the same time, you gotta understand your actions… The action of that. I couldn’t put out the Kanye or nothin’ t-shirt.” He said he had a shirt to promote West but he couldn’t bring himself to do it, but will once he reconciles these latest antics. Diddy mentioned some systemic racism issues, as well.

Check out the clip and the full episode below.