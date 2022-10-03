BLM
- PoliticsKanye West Angers BLM With Black KKK OutfitKanye West is eliciting some negative attention.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJosh Giddey's Agent Fired For Criticising BLM Post About About PalestineDaniel Moldovan, the biggest sports agent in Australia, was released by his management agency.By Ben Mock
- Pop CulturePhil Jackson Hasn't Watched The NBA Since 2020Phil Jackson hasn't watched the NBA because of its association with BLM.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureRay J & Kanye West Reunite At Candace Owens' "BLM" Doc ScreeningThe controversial stars posed together on the red carpet. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureKanye West Explains "White Lives Matter," Anti-BLM StanceAfter stirring up controversy this week, Ye sits down for a 20-min video interview & details is ideaologies.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy Addresses Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" Shirt: "I Don’t Rock With It"Diddy isn't happy with Kanye West's latest antics.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDiddy Suggests Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" Message Is "Misconstrued"He called Ye a "free thinker" and says this isn't the time to "condemn Kanye or cancel him." Charlamagne told Diddy not to make excuses.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAhmaud Arbery’s Mother Slams Kanye West Over “White Lives Matter” ShirtAhmaud Arbery’s mother is not happy with Kanye West for rocking a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his YZY SZN 9 show.By Cole Blake
- GramJamie Foxx Reflects On Powerful BLM Impact Amid Kanye West DramaFoxx didn't name his "Gold Digger" collaborator in his pro-BLM post but did say that the movement's narrative has been "twisted."By Erika Marie
- StreetwearKanye West Receives Wave Of Backlash Over "White Lives Matter" GarbYe & Candace Owens promoted WLM as Van Lathan, Jemele Hill, Jaden Smith, and many more condemned the rapper's message.By Erika Marie