Josh Giddey's Agent Fired For Criticising BLM Post About About Palestine

Josh Giddey's agent, Daniel Moldovan, has been fired from a prominent Australian management agency Octagon after criticising a Black Lives Matter chapter for a pro-Palestinian post. Moldovan, an Orthodox Jew, had criticized BLM's Chicago chapter for their pro-Palestinian post made after the deadly Hamas incursion on October 7. The post in question showed a paraglider displaying the Palestinian flag. "72 hours after terrorists paraglided into a music festival and slaughtered 260 young people, this is how BLM chose to symbolize where their support lies. F-ck BLM and anyone who supports them," Moldovan wrote in the comments of the post. Per Octagon, Moldovan was fired for a "gross violation" of the company's personal social media use policy.

Furthermore, Moldovan will remain Giddey's agent for the time being despite no longer being affiliated with Octagon. Moldovan is Australia's equivalent of Rich Paul. He is a super-agent who built his own path amid the cutthroat world of sports management. Moldovan's other includes include reigning NBL MVP, Xavier Cooks.

Giddey Still Playing Despite Allegations

Of course, the firing comes at an inopportune time. Giddey is facing an uphill battle against allegations that he had sexual relations with a minor. However, despite these allegations, Giddey is not expected to miss any playing time in the immediate future. He has put up 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in the two games since the allegations came to light. Furthermore, team officials have refused to comment on the situation. Head coach Mark Daigneault simply called it a "league matter". Furthermore, his only addition was that Giddey remains active with the team for the time being. The Thunder are next in action on Thursday (November 30), hosting the Lakers in OKC.

However, while he has been active on the court, pressure has been mounting against Giddey. Fans at a Lil Uzi Vert concert in Boston were heard chanting "f-ck Josh Giddey" during the show. Meanwhile, cereal brand Weet-Bix, popular in Giddey's home nation of Australia, is potentially considering ending their $40 million endorsement with the athlete. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

