Josh Giddey Won't Face Charges In Livvy Cook Scandal

Josh Giddey will not face charges over claims that he had a sexual relationship with a California-based minor. "After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey. Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey," a statement from the Newport Beach Police Department read. The NBA investigation remains open at this time, per a statement from a league spokesperson.

Both police in California and the NBA launched investigations into the claims made about Giddey in November 2023. However, it was soon reported that Livvy Cook, the alleged minor Giddey had reportedly slept with, was refusing to cooperate with police. After the initial wave of news about the scandal, including reports that Cook was as young as 15 at the time, very little has been released about the case since early December. Throughout the investigation, Giddey has continued to play for the Thunder. He is currently averaging 11.6/6.1/4.6 a game this season.

Who Is Josh Giddey?

Born in 2002, Giddey joined the NBA in 2021. He forwent the US college system, instead playing a season of professional basketball in his native Australia before declaring for the draft. He had a strong rookie season, putting up 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists as part of the Thunder's young core. His sophomore season only saw Giddey improve. In the 2022-23 season, Giddey put up 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists as the Thunder made the playoffs for the first time since the COVID Bubble.

Meanwhile, Giddey's star was also rising on the international scene. After playing at the junior level, Giddey made his debut for Australia's senior national team in 2020. However, he fell just short of making the roster for the 2020 Olympics, where Australia would win a bronze medal. Despite this, Giddey would make the roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, putting up 19.4 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists a game. Australia would finish 10th but still secured an Olympic berth.

