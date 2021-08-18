charges dropped
- MusicKodak Black Still In Prison Despite Dropped Drug Possession ChargeDespite the Florida rapper getting cleared regarding a December arrest, he still faces some scrutiny for his evidence tampering charges.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black's Drug Possession Charge Thrown Out By JudgeDuring his arrest in December 2023, officers alleged that Kodak Black had cocaine, but it was later confirmed to be Oxycodone.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsJosh Giddey Won't Face Charges In Livvy Cook ScandalPolice in California have eneded their investigation into whether Giddey slept with an alleged minor.By Ben Mock
- MusicLul Tim Reportedly Has King Von Charges DroppedProsecutors reportedly now view the case as self-defense.By Ben Mock
- SportsDevin Haney Has Weapon Charges DroppedHaney was arrested on possession of a concealed firearm last month.By Ben Mock
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Has Car Theft Charges DroppedThe rapper escaped a felony charge this time.By Ben Mock
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Avoids Charges In Nightclub Assault CaseOBJ has been cleared of any wrongdoing.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureFelony Charges From 2019 Officially Dropped Against Lil DurkThe shooting took place at The Varsity in Midtown Atlanta.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureNYC Bodega Worker Jose Alba Has Murder Charges Against Him Dropped Following Amiri StabbingAlba was working on July 1st with 35-year-old Austin Simon entered his bodega and was ultimately stabbed to death.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Won't Face Charges Following Governors Ball Weapons ArrestRoddy didn't make it to Gov Ball, but he did have a message for the NYPD during his Hot 97 Summer Jam show yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- LifePolo G's 2021 Miami Misdemeanor Arrest Charges Have Been Dropped: ReportPolo G was arrested last year, days after dropping his 'Hall Of Fame' album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYK Osiris' Felony Aggravated Assault Charge Dropped: ReportThe District Attorney over YK Osiris' felony aggravated assault case has reportedly decided to not prosecute him at this time.By Joshua Robinson