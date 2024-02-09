Kodak Black's Drug Possession Charge Thrown Out By Judge

In December of last year, Kodak Black was arrested in Plantation, FL, and charged with possession of cocaine. The officers on the scene falsely identified a white powder on Kodak's person as cocaine. It was later confirmed to be Oxycodone. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, as well as improper stop/stand/park.

Last month, his attorney filed a motion to have the drug possession charge dropped, arguing that he has a prescription. "This is an abuse of discretion to file a charge on an individual that has provided a valid prescription for the very item that as found. All this after the officer misrepresented and said it was cocaine. Clearly it was not cocaine, nothing has happened to the officer who misrepresented the item, and my client was taken into custody due to his misrepresentation," he told XXL.

Judge Sides With Kodak Black's Team

While Kodak Black is still on the hook for two charges, his drug possession charge has been dropped. A court hearing was held today to address the motion, and Judge Barbara Duffy sided with him. "I am always glad to see a court follow the rule of law on a case," a statement from his attorney reads. "This case was one that should not have been filed. I tried to explain that to the Broward State Attorneys Office to no avail. It really shows the lack of control the Broward State Attorney has over his divisions, especially the drug trafficking unit.

"This was a possession case that was charged yet the drug trafficking unit decided to take the case over from the line prosecutor," it continues. "It's sad to see a special unit so focused on putting a man in jail that they would ignore case law and the head State Attorney would allow such a thing to happen." What do you think of Kodak Black's drug possession charge getting dismissed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

