Drug Possession Charges
- MusicKodak Black's Drug Possession Charge Thrown Out By JudgeDuring his arrest in December 2023, officers alleged that Kodak Black had cocaine, but it was later confirmed to be Oxycodone.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeChico DeBarge Arrested On Drug Possession Charges: ReportThe acclaimed DeBarge singer has long struggled with substance abuse and was reportedly living in a motorhome when arrested.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJayDaYoungan Arrested On Several Charges, Child Desertion, Drug Possession: ReportHe was reportedly arrested following a traffic stop and is being held for switched license plates, no insurance, possession of a narcotic, and more.By Erika Marie
- CrimeToronto Rapper Top5 Arrested & Charged In Connection To MurderA 20-year-old man reportedly returning home from work was gunned down in his vehicle in January.By Erika Marie