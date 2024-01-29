Kodak Black Reacts To Chrisean Rock's Blueface Tattoo: "That's Real"

Yak seemed to cosign the Baltimore native wearing her love for her volatile boo proudly, despite fans saying that they were all rooting for her.

Chrisean Rock's face tattoo of Blueface's face isn't just an easy tongue-twister: for some fans, it's a massive disappointment. If you came across this article, you probably don't need their volatile relationship explained to you. To get the gist across, though, she is now back to openly supporting and loving him as her partner after years of physical altercations, cheating accusations, toxic behavior, his denial of his fatherhood of their child Chrisean Jr., and pitting his other girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis against her. Needless to say, a lot of folks online wanted her to simply move on with her life and never get that close to him again, and vice versa.

Unfortunately for them, we're back at the starting line of this cyclical race, but not everyone is unhappy with it. For example, out of nowhere, one rapper decided to cosign Chrisean Rock's support of Blueface, and they previously had nothing to do with them at all. "That's real," Kodak Black wrote of the face tat on his Instagram Story on Sunday (January 28), reposting a picture of it. Of course, it's not like he is a saint in the headlines, but it's at least heartening to see this usually provocative and troubled star reach out to another. They need each that empathy now more than ever.

Still, it's not like they are completely alone in their struggles, as both Blueface and Chrisean Rock are sticking tight to their families, whether chosen or by blood. On the other hand, the Florida rapper has always found some partners in the rap game, even if there's bad blood with plenty of MCs. One who is seemingly in Kodak Black's corner now is J. Cole, as they were recently pictured in the studio together. Fans can't imagine how a crossover between them would sound, but whether you like just one of them, both, or neither, it's got the potential to be something new and fresh.

Meanwhile, as Blue's aforementioned girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis seemingly reacted with mocking superiority, we'll see how Chrisean responds to the backlash. Sadly, we can't hope for a much different outcome, as is far from our first rodeo with a moral reversal. But all we can ask is that she stands on business this time and doesn't flip-flop, for her own sake. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and Kodak Black.

