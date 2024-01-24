Kodak Black Hit With Disappointing Jail Update

Kodak Black will be spending at least another month behind bars according to a new report from AllHipHop. The outlet cites court documents showing that a final hearing to address the revocation of Kodak Black’s supervised release was held in court on Monday. There, Judge Jose E. Martinez decided that he would need another four weeks to come to a decision. Kodak's next chance to receive an early release will come on February 21.

Police originally planned to charge Kodak with cocaine possession after an arrest in December 2023. They alleged to have discovered a “white chunky substance” while searching the rapper's vehicle. They ended up charging him with oxycodone possession and violating his probation.

Read More: Kodak Black In Federal Prison, Miami-Dade County Website Suggests

Kodak Black Performs At Homecoming Concert In 2017

CORAL GABLES, FL - AUGUST 10: Kodak Black performs on stage at his Homecoming Concert first show since getting home from jail in June at Watsco Center on August 10, 2017, in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, previously filed a motion asking a Florida judge to dismiss the charges. Cohen says his client had a prescription for the painkillers and wants the judge to reconsider the charges. “As stated when this new case first was filed, this was not cocaine and the officer was lying about his observations,” Cohen explained on Instagram. “We finally got the lab report…its oxycodone that Kodak had a prescription for and not an illegal substance. Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State Atty Office still filed the charge. Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated. This level of abuse of power by the arresting officer is disgusting. We will be seeking a new bond hearing and addressing these unethical practices by the police department.”

Kodak had been on probation at the time of his arrest after former president Donald Trump commuted his sentence in 2021. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak Black as well as his next hearing in February on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kodak Black Attempted To Swallow Mouthful Of Cocaine, Arrest Report Reveals

[Via]