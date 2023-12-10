Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges

Koda Black has entered a plea of not guilty to a litany of charges filed against him in Florida this week. Black is accused of cocaine possession, evidence tampering, and the improper stopping of a vehicle. Black was released on bond after paying a bail of at least $5000. Furthermore, Black has reportedly requested a trial by jury. It's unclear when Black will be expected back in court. However, he remains free for the moment.

The Florida rapper was arrested earlier this week after police officers found Black's car illegally parked by the side of the road in Plantation. After noting "burnt weed" and "alcohol" in the car, officers reportedly witnessed white powder "falling from Black's mouth". This powder was later determined to be cocaine. It is believed that Black had attempted to eat the cocaine in order to conceal it from the cops. Furthermore, Black is now on pre-trial release. He may not leave Broward County and must speak with his Pretrial Services Officer twice a week. Additionally, Black is prohibited from consuming alcohol or illegal substances before his trial begins.

John Gabbana Theorizes On Kodak Black Arrest

Meanwhile, rapper John Gabbana (aka Holy Gabbana) spoke on Black's arrest. He called it a result of no one in Black's life holding him accountable. "When I reached out da first time ppl said I was tripping. He’s y’all favorite rapper so y’all judgement was bias but dats what’s wrong w society today," he explained. "Too many yes men in da circle n nobody round to tell ppl da hard truth, which could possibly save someone’s life," Gabbana said.

Furthermore, fans have continued to express their disappointment of the path Black has gone down. "Kodak gets the blessing of the century by randomly getting pardoned by the president and then he just keeps getting in trouble," one HNHH commenter wrote of the situation. Black's arrest and subsequent legal proceedings remain a developing story. We'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

