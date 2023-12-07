Kodak Black Attempted To Swallow Mouthful Of Cocaine, Arrest Report Reveals

Kodak Black was arrested for cocaine possession today.

Caroline Fisher
Earlier today, it was reported that Kodak Black was arrested in Plantation, FL, and charged with possession of cocaine. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park. He's scheduled to appear before a Florida judge in court later today. Details surrounding the arrest were previously unclear, however, now his arrest report has shed more light on what took place.

In the report, obtained by XXL, it's revealed that officers caught the rapper swallowing a mouthful of cocaine during a traffic stop. Apparently, his Bentley was parked and blocking part of the road when an officer approached. The officer quickly realized that Kodak was asleep behind the wheel, and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He also claims that a styrofoam cup, allegedly containing alcohol, was in the car.

Kodak Black Arrested And Charged With Cocaine Possession

The officer claims to have asked Kodak Black if there were any drugs in the vehicle, to which he responded, "weed." Another cop went to run the rapper's license when he saw white powder falling out of Kodak's mouth. Kodak claimed it was Percocet, however, subsequent testing confirmed that it was cocaine. News of Kodak's arrest follows weeks of rumors that he's struggling with substance abuse issues, which arose after he appeared on Drink Champs in October. His unusual behavior during the interview sparked concern, leading to countless fans and peers speaking out and urging him to get help. The rapper has since denied having a problem.

The news also follows Kodak Black's November filing for his previous drug possession case to be thrown out. He was reportedly caught with 31 oxycodone tablets in 2022, however, he argues that they were just Tylenol. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, accuses the Broward Sheriff's Office of being involved in a "coordinated takedown" of the rapper. What do you think of Kodak Black reportedly swallowing a mouthful of cocaine ahead of his arrest? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

