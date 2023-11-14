Kodak Black Files To Have Drug Possession Case Thrown Out

Kodak Black and his legal team want the rapper's 2022 drug possession case thrown out, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. They argue that the pills Kodak possessed were completely legal and acquired over the counter as Tylenol, not oxycodone. Authorities had charged Kodak with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of trafficking oxycodone in July of that year.

Additionally, Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, accuses the Broward Sheriff's Office of a massive cover-up involving FBI Special Agent James Mitchell. He argues Mitchell is biased against his client. He writes in the motion that the pills were destroyed after test results found them to just be simple over-the-counter medication. Cohen describes it all as a "coordinated takedown" of Kodak.

Kodak Black Performs At Homecoming Concert

CORAL GABLES, FL - AUGUST 10: Kodak Black performs on stage at his Homecoming. Concert first show since getting home from jail in June at Watsco. Center on August 10, 2017, in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

It's not the first time Cohen has accused authorities of having a vendetta against Kodak. After Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to felony gun charges, Cohen explained to Fox News that Kodak was treated much worse. "There's no such thing as not getting jail time on a gun charge on any kind of gun charge," Cohen explained, "I’ve never seen anyone where this offense was charged and they didn't get some sort of prison sentence. And in fact, most of the time in federal court, you very rarely see people get anything but a prison sentence." He added: "I think that this is like, you know, they figured the easiest way for them to save face [was] to charge him, not give him prison, and then hope that [Joe] Biden doesn't give him a pardon until he's on his way out two years."

The latest motion arrives after Kodak sparked health concerns after appearing on Drink Champs, last month. Many fans found Kodak's behavior confusing and much of what he said difficult to understand. He responded to the concern on Instagram Live afterward. "Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see too because looks could be deceiving," Kodak said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak Black on HotNewHipHop.

