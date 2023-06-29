Kodak Black’s faced his fair share of legal troubles in his career and unfortunately, they continue to persist. The rapper surrendered to authorities earlier this week a warrant was issued for his arrest in his prescription drug case. Yak reportedly failed to show up for a mandatory urine test. However, he posted bond shortly after with his lawyer asking the judge to remove the tight pretrial conditions. The judge obliged under the condition that his bond increases to $250K.

Still, Yak’s recent behavior created concern among his fans. Over the weekend, he appeared troubled on Instagram Live when addressing his recent legal matters. Fans reacted immediately, believing that he might be under the influence and expressing their concern. However, one fan even went as far as telling Kodak Black that needed to go back to jail in order to sober up. “Damn, what kind of person are you? This motherf*cka say, ‘You need to go back to jail and sober up, Yak. For real, for real, man.’” Kodak said on Instagram Live.

Read More: French Montana & Kodak Black Bring The Energy On “I Can’t Lie.”

Kodak Black’s Emotional Response

Kodak Black was not feeling the fact that a fan told him that he needs to go back to jail and sober up while on IG live. 👀pic.twitter.com/KKaSfWzHHf — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 29, 2023

After reading the comment out loud, Yak appeared to be emotional in his response, although trying to maintain a leveled approach. “How and why do you feel like that’s the answer to my… whatever you feel like?” he said. Kodak began to explain to recount a conversation he had with an officer who asked him why he was constantly getting into trouble. “I was like ‘shit… when mothaf*ckas know you chosen and sh*t, that’s when they torment you,” he said.

Clearly, the individual suggesting that jail would help him hit a sore spot, and understandably so. There hasn’t really been a time in the last five years that Kodak Black hasn’t been restricted by legal issues. However, in Kodak’s latest courtroom win, his attorney, Brad Cohen, successfully had the judge remove certain restrictions that would allow Kodak to travel without having to check in with pre-trial. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Kodak’s case. Check out the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Read More: Kodak Black Opens His New Miami Boutique