Jacquees, Boosie Badazz, and Quando Rondo have all been in the news lately as a result of being arrested. The news has been overwhelming in light of the constant updates coming from YNW Melly’s double murder trial. We also can’t forget the wait for any updates on the YSL/YFN RICO cases. Of course, things couldn’t stop there. Earlier this week, Kodak Black became the latest artist with a warrant out after failing to submit a drug test. Thankfully, it wasn’t too long before the Florida native was freed on a $250K bond after he turned himself in to authorities.

Yak has a known troubled history with the law. Because of this, his fans were disappointed to see him repeating past mistakes. In an Instagram Live session that went viral around the same time news of the warrant came out, the 26-year-old appears to be under the influence of something. He acts erratically as an unknown person records him. Plenty of concern for Kodak was expressed at the time. Many are even encouraging him to seek professional help for any addiction issues he may be battling. Thankfully, the first video of the controversial lyricist post-jail has surfaced online, and he looks much more like his usual self.

Kodak Black is Back Outside After Turning Himself In

In a recent video clip, the “Love & War” artist happily turns up during a night out at the strip club. He doesn’t throw any money. Rather, he seems to be having a great time dancing along to the music with the woman beside him and entertaining the crowd and cameras watching him. When he was released, Kodak reportedly renegotiate his terms with authorities, which could be the reason why he’s celebrating.

Kodak Black isn’t the only rapper who’s happy to have his freedom back after being arrested. At the BET Awards, Boosie Badazz let seriously loose while hanging out with Sukihana and dancing along to Latto’s latest single. See hilarious footage of the latter at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

