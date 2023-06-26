On Sunday (June 25), hip-hop heads all across the world closed out their weekend with the annual BET Awards. The ceremony was attended by so many of our favourites. Newcomers like Ice Spice (who’s currently caught up in the middle of JT and Lil Uzi Vert drama) were on the list. We also saw old heads like Busta Rhymes, who received one of the biggest honours of the evening. Another lyricist who made it out to the event is none other than Boosie Badazz, freshly released from federal custody.

After making an undeniably hefty bond, the controversial entertainer turned to social media to make it known that he wanted some extra passes to the award show. “BET, I need three tickets. I gotta go with my attorneys,” he explained in a recent post. It seems the network was able to make Boosie’s dreams come true. He posted up at the event in a casual red and white outfit, happily supporting many of those performing.

Boosie Badazz Had a Blast at the BET Awards

Latto seems to have gotten the most love from the 40-year-old. In one clip posted to his IG, Boosie can be seen literally hitting the ground as the 777 artist performs her latest hit, “Put It On Da Floor,” earning him plenty of laughs from followers. “@latto777 got me [too] hype,” he wrote in the caption of his post. “I CUT UP BAD N BUST MY A** 😂😂😂😂. I’M VERY HAPPY TO BE HERE #migobaby FLETCHER HATCH.” Elsewhere on his feed, Boosie has shared more photos and videos with Queen Naija, Coi Leray, and Sukihana, among others.

Attending the BET Awards was obviously one of the highlights of his weekend, but apart from his shenanigans there, the Louisana native also dropped a surprise album. On First Day Back, Boosie Badazz celebrates being free from federal custody after agents picked him up outside a courthouse earlier this month. If you haven’t already, stream the new LP at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

