Boosie Badazz left a San Diego jail on June 23 after making bond on the federal felony gun charges he was facing. Boosie celebrated by live streaming and asking for tickets to the BET Awards. However, the moment was the end of a long ordeal for the rapper.

Prosecutors appealed a $50K bond granted to Boosie on June 20. Boosie called this decision discriminatory, stating that the prosecutor was “racist and has evil intentions.” Calling on “prayer warriors” to descend on San Diego, Booise expressed fear that someone was trying to keep him behind bars.

Unfortunately for Boosie, the appeal was upheld and the rapper was issued a modified bond on June 23. While that did not prevent him from leaving jail, it did set him back double what he was due to pay just three days prior.

Boosie Released On $100K Bond

Boosie Badazz is a free man after posting a $100K bond in his federal gun case Friday night … and we caught him happy as a clam as he left a California lockup. pic.twitter.com/C6OJuE5lkF — EkeNarrate (@EkeNarrate) June 24, 2023

Per TMZ, Boosie’s new bail was set at $100K. The new bail is double the original amount. Increased bond amounts typically relate to a higher risk that an individual poses to the wider community.

Despite this, Bossie claims that the prosecution “showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.” This appears to reinforce the rapper’s notion that for some reason, the prosecution were eager to keep him behind bars.

While he is out of jail, the gun charges still remain. It’s unknown when Boosie will have to return to court on the charges. However, his attorney claims that her client is innocent and looks forward to seeing the federal charges thrown out. Boosie was initially arrested for the federal charges on the same day that state charges against him were dismissed.

YNW Melly Murder Trial Gets Another Twist

Before finding himself in jail, Boosie had been helping the defense team representing rapper YNW Melly. Melly is facing a double murder charge and has had a very memorable trial so far.

However, the latest twist came not from the rapper, but from the prosecution. They allege that Melly had texted his mother, asking her to buy him a firearm. “Get a Glock ASAP…Like go now” YNW urged her. “Ok, what’s wrong? I got your .45,” she wrote back. “I just don’t want no illegal gun. Well dats not illegal,” the recording artist responded. He also added that he wanted a “Glock 40 or 19” in subsequent texts.

While the trial is ongoing, many believe that it is heading south for the rapper. He could face up to life in prison for the charges if found guilty. However, that is a developing story and any updates will be found here on HotNewHipHop.

