While he’s already out of jail on bond, Boosie Badazz’s gun case shook things up for him for a while, and could still face heavy consequences. Moreover, new allegations surfaced concerning his May 7 arrest this year that have to do with his attitude towards his bodyguards. For those unaware, authorities apparently spotted the Baton Rouge rapper with a gun on his waist on social media and tracked him down. Eventually, they found him in the Chollas View neighborhood in San Diego, California and discovered two guns in his SUV in a traffic stop. Now, prosecutors are making these claims concerning what role his security played- or rather, didn’t- in all of this.

Furthermore, lawyers once again brought forth accusations on Thursday (June 22) that Boosie threatened his bodyguards, ABC 10 News reports. Moreover, the threats reportedly stemmed from security not assuming ownership of the uncovered firearms in the vehicle they rode in. “You’re gonna to be in a body bag,” the 40-year-old allegedly told his guards. Michael Wheat, Assistant U.S. Attorney, expressed to the judge in the case that this raised concerns for the safety of these individuals.

Boosie’s Alleged Threats Brought Forth By Prosecutors

However, the former Trill Entertainment artist’s defense team pointed out some inconsistencies with these allegations stacked up against official police reports. For example, his lawyer Meghan Blanco said that the threat prosecutors claim occurred is nowhere to be found in reports from the officers involved in the arrest. In fact, she maintained that these accusations only surfaced after authorities arrested Boosie on federal charges over a month later. As such, it’s unclear how much these accusations will impact the case, or how deeply the court will go in its investigation.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently blasted the prosecution for their “racist” appeal of his bond. “After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” he tweeted. “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community. This is total misconduct from a prosecutor. He is racist and has evil intentions. Now they filed an appeal asking another judge to keep me in prison. Even my attorneys have never seen nothing like this in their career.” Regardless, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz.

