Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz was initially arrested by federal agents on June 14. Later, it was revealed that Boosie was facing felony gun charges as a result of being spotted with a firearm during an Instagram Live session. Despite reportedly being granted bond on June 20, federal prosecutors appealed the decision. Furthermore, the appeal was upheld, a decision Boosie called discriminatory on social media. “He [the prosecutor] is racist and has evil intentions,” Boosie Badazz said. “Now they filed an appeal asking another judge to keep me in prison.”

However, on June 23, it was reported that Boosie had been granted a second bond. Later that same day, Boosie was seemingly released from the San Diego jail where he was being held. While his initial bond was $50,000, the size of his new bond was not immediately made available. To celebrate, he immediately jumped on another live session to announce his freedom.

Boosie Happy To Be Out Of Jail

“He’s baaaaack!” Boosie began his post-release live stream. “I wan’ thank God. I got chairs on my knees, I been praying so much. My family, all the prayer warriors who came to San Diego to support me. Yeah, Boosie Boo. Yeah! BET, I need three tickets. I go to BET Awards but I gotta go to my attorney’s.” The BET Awards are due to take place on the evening on June 25.

Someone outside the car Boosie is sitting in yells “Badazz!” causing the rapper to once again get riled up. “That’s me! I’m back! Boosie Boo! That’s me! I’m back! I’m drivin’ the jeep. First day back. Prussia! You can get a ride now. But BET, I need three tickets. I need a haircut. Oh man, I’m outta breath already. Boosie’s baaaaaack!” At this time, it is unclear what the next legal steps for Boosie are. A bond grant does not mean that the charges have been dropped. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

