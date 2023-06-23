Boosie Badazz recently took to social media to let fans know he’ll be out of jail soon. He was arrested earlier this month following a court appearance for a gun case. The court approved his $50,000 bond this week, however, prosecution was dead set on keeping the rapper behind bars.

Yesterday, Boosie Tweeted an update to his fans. He wrote, “Just got another bond. Be out soon!!!” On Wednesday, Boosie Tweeted about prosecutor Michael Wheat, who appealed the judge’s previous bond decision. He accused him of being racist, claiming that he has evil intentions. “After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” he explained. “The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down, wiped his shoulders and shook his head with a look of evil in his eyes. This is total misconduct from a prosecutor,” Boosie claimed. He went on to say Wheat “is racist and has evil intentions.”

Boosie Says He’ll Be Out Soon

The gun case Boosie faced in court was initially dropped, however, he was later arrested for the same charges. Federal paperwork indicates that Boosie was seen on Instagram Live with a gun allegedly tucked into his pants. Officers pulled him over the evening of the Live and found a gun in the vehicle, which he claimed wasn’t his. Feds were later able to match the gun found in the car to the one they claimed to see in the Instagram Live.

“I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS, IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER,” the rapper wrote on Twitter following the arrest. Boosie’s team also shared a statement amid his legal battle. “Boosie asks for prayers as he deals with this unfortunate circumstance in his life,” it reads. “He hopes that he can rejoin his family soon and knows that God got him.”

