Boosie Badazz has reportedly gotten out on bond, according to DJ Akademiks. The Off the Record host shared a post from the rapper’s label’s Instagram page, Tuesday, breaking the news. Boose had been placed under arrest after authorities caught him with a gun on Instagram Live. They picked him up following the dismissal of another gun case in San Diego.

At the time of his initial arrest, his team shared a statement to XXL confirming the situation. “Boosie asks for prayers as he deals with this unfortunate circumstance in his life,” the statement read. “He hopes that he can rejoin his family soon and knows that God got him.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Boosie performs at Legendz To The Streetz Tour at State Farm Arena on September 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Boosie also commented on the arrest on Twitter after the fact. “I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS,” he wrote. “IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER.” Fans shared plenty of messages of support in response to the update.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives filed a federal complaint with the United States District Court claiming that Boosie possessed a Glock while filming a music video in May. According to ABC10 News, the filing states that on May 6, 2023, the rapper, while fully knowing his status as a person previously convicted of a felony, “did knowingly possess a firearm that traveled in and affected interstate commerce, to wit: a Glock 19 pistol bearing serial number BXPZ813 loaded with ten 9-millimeter caliber rounds of ammunition, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1).” Check out the latest update on Boosie’s status on IG below.

Boosie Makes Bond

Boosie has yet to comment on getting bond, himself, on any of his social media pages. Be on the lookout for that as well as any further updates on his case in the coming days.

