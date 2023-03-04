guns
- Pop CultureRod Wave's Dad Goes Off On Moneybagg Yo: "You Want To Shoot Me?"Rod Wave's dad called Moneybagg Yo and his crew "a bunch of b*tches."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reportedly Threatened Bodyguards For Not Claiming His GunsProsecutors claim that the Baton Rouge rapper said his security would "be in a body bag."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCam'ron Defends Ja Morant, Tells Strippers: "Y'all B*tches Buggin'"Cam'ron recently defended Ja Morant.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureGloRilla Shares Armed Teenage Photos, Social Media ReactsSocial Media users thought she seemed like "a bad ass kid."By Caroline Fisher
- SportsStrippers Say Ja Morant Never Apologized For Gun IncidentMore information has been revealed about Ja Morant's first Instagram Live incident.By Ben Mock
- CrimeTrapboy Freddy Faces 10 Years After Pleading Guilty To Federal Gun ChargeThe rapper's case made national headlines after U.S. Marshals discovered a tiger cub in his home. By Aron A.
- SportsBlocBoy JB Defends Ja Morant"Free Ja," the Memphis MC wrote.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsGloRilla Reacts To Old Picture Of Her Holding A Gun Amid Ja Morant SuspensionWhile she didn't comment on the Grizzlies guard's situation, she called herself a "menace" in high school.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJa Morant Suspended After Second Gun-Flashing IncidentHistory repeats itself for the guard and the Memphis Grizzlies.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJa Morant Flashes Gun On Instagram Live...AgainJa Morant doesn't appear to have learned his lesson.By Ben Mock
- CrimeLatto's Close To Getting 2021 Gun Charges Dismissed: ReportThe court agreed to dismiss the gun charges if Latto completed a diversion program and performed 120 hours of community service.By Aron A.
- MusicToosii Films Police Run-In, Claims They Pulled A Gun On HimThe rapper and singer got into an argument with some police over their tactics, and they had to stay cold as ice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeMike Epps Busted With Loaded Gun In Airport: ReportMike Epps later addressed the incident with a meme involving Ja Morant.By Aron A.
- SportsJa Morant Suspended For Two Games Following NBA InvestigationThe Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement after an NBA spokesperson said they were investigating Morant for allegedly flashing a gun, and he's since deactivated his social media accounts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJa Morant Under NBA Investigation For Seemingly Flashing GunThe Memphis Grizzlies point guard allegedly brandished a firearm during an Instagram Live video, following previous accusations that he threatened a teen with a gun.By Gabriel Bras Nevares