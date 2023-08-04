Rod Wave’s Dad Goes Off On Moneybagg Yo: “You Want To Shoot Me?”

Rod Wave’s father recently took to social media to make some serious allegations against Moneybagg Yo. According to Rodney “Fatz” Green, the rapper allegedly threatened to shoot him for simply asking to borrow a lighter. Green went in on Moneybagg Yo for the incident, calling him and his crew “A bunch of b*tches.” It’s unclear why the lighter request escalated to this level, but it’s obvious that Green is fed up.

“Moneybagg, you should’ve been told my son you apologized for being disrespectful to his daddy,” he says in the clip. “The f*ck wrong with you? Like you wanted to shoot me.” Green continued, “You all up in your car with your hand on your gun like you want to shoot me for asking for a lighter?”

Rod Wave’s Dad Calls Moneybagg Yo And His Crew “A Bunch Of B*tches”

The rant went on, “You get in your car when you see I ain’t running. Your fat goons hop out the car like I’d f*ck all them n***as up, man. All you n***as wanna run to your guns. A bunch of b*tches. Line this sh*t up one-on-one. F*ck gunplay — anybody can do that sh*t.” He continues, “I ask this n***a for a lighter and he look at me and ask me, ‘What the f*ck you just ask me, n***a? You ask me for what?’ These supposed to be street n***as and a regular n***a can’t ask you… And you blow the whole spot up like you want to fight.”

Green later went on to call out Moneybagg Yo for his behavior during his 2018 collab with Rod Wave, “Feel the Same Way.” Apparently, Rod Wave paid $30K for Moneybagg Yo’s verse. “You ain’t do no favors,” he tells the rapper, “it wasn’t like you was just f*ckin’ with my boy.” “Every track he touch, every song he puts you n***as on,” Green says of his son, “it hit a million every time.”

