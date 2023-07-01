Several of our favourite celebrities have been celebrating their birthday in style this month, from Saweetie to Ari Fletcher. While the former looked like a golden fairy princess at her star-studded bash earlier in July, the latter went on a luxurious vacation to commemorate her big day. As expected, her man Moneybagg Yo made sure to spoil the black-haired beauty with stunning jewelry, which Fletcher has been happily showing off to the world on social media.

“ALL CARATS 💖🤩,” the influencer wrote on an Instagram Story post shared on Friday (July 14). In the video, Ari shows off her stunning heart-shaped ring from her man, which will perfectly match the equally as glamorous piece he previously purchased for her other hand. “Y’all know wassup with that PINK diamond. Maybe you don’t, idk 😉,” the mother of one added. Elsewhere, on Twitter, she also revealed a simple but elegant new chain from Bagg to add to her ever-growing collection of ice.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Sneaks A Preview Of Ari Fletcher Tanning Naked In His BET Weekend Photo Dump

Ari Fletcher Won’t Hesitate to Clear Her Haters

You know what you are, I ain’t have to say it. https://t.co/n0qk58h1re — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) July 15, 2023

In the true spirit of Twitter, it wasn’t long before someone had something negative to say about Fletcher’s gift. “All that jewelry and not a wedding ring 😂😂😂😂. Let me stop before she say I’m broke and ugly,” they wrote last night. “You know what? You are, I ain’t have to say it,” the YouTuber clapped back, refusing to allow negativity to impact her.

As you may recall, Ari previously shared that she’s reluctant to marry her rapper beau because of his abundance of children. While she shares Yosohn with G Herbo, Bagg has multiple baby mamas who could potentially come after her money if vows are exchanged, which she’s obviously not here for.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Explains Reluctance To Legally Marry Moneybagg Yo: “If He’s On Child Support, I Am Too!”

Birthday Trip Photos

Keep scrolling to see just a few of Ari Fletcher’s best looks from her birthday vacation. Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more pop culture news updates and HNHH release recommendations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister)

[Via]