Moneybagg Yo Forced To Cancel Tour Dates After Low Ticket Sales

Earlier today, many fans woke up to some bad news. Emails were sent out confirming the Moneybagg Yo tour dates had been canceled, even as late as the week of the show. It’s unclear how many of his shows ended up canceled though fans on Twitter point out that Orlando and Philly dates in particular have had the plug pulled. He announced his tour back in June. The 23 performances were intended to start in August and run until September. Artists like Sexyy Red and Finesse2Tymes were billed as opening acts. It’s unclear how many, if any, of the shows will still happen.

Fans on Twitter and Instagram had different reactions to the cancelations. Some blamed Moneybagg Yo Directly, claiming he overestimated his fanbase. “because these street rappers got no substance in they music. nobody tryn see them walk back and forth in stage for an hour,” reads one of the top comments on an Instagram post. Others blame concerts being so expensive in general for the low sales. “Maybe if concert tickets weren’t so fkn expensive nowadays this wouldn’t be happening,” says one fan. “I keep telling y’all we in a recession… it ain’t the time for concerts if you ain’t Beyoncé lol,” says another.

Moneybagg Yo Cancels Planned Tour Dates

A number of high-profile rappers have been forced to cancel shows recently. After opener, The Kid LAROI pulled out of Lil Baby’s tour last month fans became suspicious. That also resulted in a number of canceled dates for the “Yes Indeed” rapper.

Lil Durk was also forced to cancel a number of performances, though for a very different reasons. Following a surprise hospitalization, he was advised by his doctors to take time to rest. As a result, he canceled a number of scheduled performances including on at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. It’s currently unclear if Moneybagg Yo plans to reschedule the shows for a later date. What do you think of Moneybagg Yo being forced to cancel shows due to low ticket sales? Let us know in the comment section below.

