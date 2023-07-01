Lil Durk Makes Statement After Concert Cancelations

Earlier today, it was reported that Lil Durk had to cancel numerous upcoming tour and festival shows. That followed a story that broke last week where Durk was reportedly hospitalized for dehydration and over-exhaustion. Successive reports confirmed that his hospitalization was merely a precaution and that his condition was always fine. But now it seems like he’s taking an opportunity to protect himself going forward by canceling previously announced shows.

Lil Durk made a public statement explaining why he was forced to make the cancellations. “Since I’m still awaiting full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance,” his statement begins. “While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing.” Clearly, Durk’s hospitalization resulted in doctors telling him to take some time off. In a post about the announcement, DJ Akademiks notes that Durk’s Rolling Loud Miami performance was set to pay him 750k.

Lil Durk Postpones Tour

Lil Durk cancels 5 festivals including 750k rolling loud miami performance and reschedules upcoming tour due to health reasons!!! We got a statement from him exclusively about these cancellations. Get well Durk!!!! pic.twitter.com/ddYj5ZBmQe — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 18, 2023

Earlier this year Lil Durk released his new album Almost Healed. The project went on to debut at #2 on the Billboard 200 and for a while, it had the highest first-week sales of any rap album this year. Those numbers were outdone by Lil Uzi Vert’s recent Pink Tape. Despite that, Almost Healed‘s biggest hit “All My Life” featuring J. Cole remains in the top 10 of the Hot 100. Earlier this month the song was even certified platinum.

There could be even more Lil Durk music coming soon. The rapper has repeatedly teased fans with the possibility of an Almost Healed deluxe edition. Earlier this year he claimed that the deluxe version of the album could come out as soon as this summer. It’s unclear how these tour cancelations will impact his plans to eventually release it. What do you think of Lil Durk postponing and canceling shows for health reasons? Let us know in the comment section below.

