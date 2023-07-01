Lil Durk thought that his career might be over when he was forced to cut his hair. Earlier this month the rapper caught up with legendary interviewer Nardwuar for a chat. Nardwuar has a reputation for digging up old details and stories that artists aren’t expected to hear. Rappers like Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Rocky have been blown away by Nardwuar’s level of research. For a question in this video, Nardwuar looked all the way back at 2013 when Durk was forced to cut his hair during a prison sentence.

“‘Cause when they cut my hair, the lady guard was like, ‘Why you cut your hair?'” Lil Durk answered. “But it ’posed to be mandatory, and I’m like, ‘What you mean what the f**k I cut my hair for?’ Then they did me any type of way. I looked in the mirror. I said my career over with. They cut me bald, all types of s**t.” Clearly Durk’s career wasn’t actually over. In fact, he’s blown up to far greater heights than he could have believed at the time.

Lil Durk Hated Cutting His Hair

2023 might be the best year of Lil Durk’s career thus far. Earlier this year he released his new album Almost Healed. The album had a pretty stellar debut soaring all the way to number two on the Billboard 200. It had the highest debut and largest first week sales for a rap album in 2023 until Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape numbers came in last week. He’s also had one of the biggest hit rap songs this year with “All My Life.” The J. Cole featuring track has stuck in the top 10 of the Hot 100 since it came out and was recently certified platinum.

Earlier this year the rapper confirmed that he isn’t done dropping new music this year. He promised that an Almost Healed deluxe edition is coming soon. What do you think of Lil Durk’s hair-cutting confession in his new Nardwuar interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

