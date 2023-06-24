Almost Healed hit our ears a little under a month ago. Lil Durk dropped the 21-track album to decent reviews and a #3 peak on the Billboard 200. Almost Healed was loaded with collabs, including the wildly successful “All My Life ft. J. Cole” which has garnered, at the time of writing, 104.5 million streams on Spotify. The success of Almost Healed, and “All My Life” in particular, has somewhat contributed to Durk’s beef with NBA Youngboy.

The album release is not the only music Durk has been linked to as of late. Sources online leaked Durk’s verse from Drake’s “Search & Rescue”, which was cut from the final release. In the verse, Durk appears to make reference to drinking urine (“India know I’m down to drink pee/OP, mix it with the lean”) However, Durk has since claimed that he was actually referring to drinking soda. Despite this, Durk has recently confirmed that more Almost Healed content is on the way.

Lil Durk Teases “Almost Healed” Deluxe

Posting to his Instagram story, Durk shared a picture of himself with an in-picture message that read “Almost healed album out but the delux” followed by two emojis. This appears to indicate that fans can expect a deluxe release in the near future. The images were reshared by DJ Akademiks. However, commentators were not too thrilled by the news. “ain’t no one listen to the original,” one wrote. “Great 10 more songs of bull shit,” added another.

The news comes at a busy time for album releases. Gunna dropped his A Gift & A Curse last week, which is believed to have sold 83,000 copies in its first week. By comparison Almost Healed sold 124,000 in its opening week. Meanwhile, Young Thug dropped his new album, Business Is Business, which features two features from Drake. How do you feel about an Almost Healed deluxe? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

