almost healed
- SongsLil Durk Previews "Almost Healed" Deluxe With New Song "F*ck U Thought"A new Lil Durk single has arrived.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Confirms "Almost Healed" Deluxe Is ComingThe rapper isn't done with "Almost Healed" jsut yet.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Durk Apple Music 1 Takeaways: Talks J. Cole, Swizz Beatz, & Allen IversonLil Durk continues to promote his album "Almost Healed," so check out highlights from his conversation with Apple Music 1's Nadeska Alexis.By Erika Marie
- NumbersLil Durk "Almost Healed" Projected For Big First WeekCould Lil Durk have another #1 on the way?By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Durk Inspires Fan To Convert To IslamThe rapper seems to be influencing fans to turn to religion.By Noah Grant
- MusicLil Durk Teases Deluxe Version Of "Almost Healed"Lil Durk says he's got a deluxe version of "Almost Healed" on the way.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosLil Durk Pours His Heart Out In Video For "Sad Songs"Lil Durk has dropped off another new music video. By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Says The Streets Aren't The Same AnymoreDoes the rapper have trust issues?By Noah Grant
- MusicLil Durk Fans Gets Incredible "Almost Healed" TattooIt didn't take long for this fan to commemorate the new album.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLil Durk Goes Fishing With Morgan Wallen After "Almost Healed" DropsMorgan Wallen and Lil Durk teamed up on their second collaboration on "Almost Healed." By Aron A.
- SongsLil Durk & 21 Savage Go To "War Bout It" On New Song From "Almost Healed"Chicago and Atlanta team up for yet another banger, this time with Metro Boomin on production.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersLil Durk's "Almost Healed" Projected To Sell 150K First Week, Tops Streaming ChartsApple Music and YouTube in particular are eating up the Chicago star's latest release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLil Durk Goes "Cross The Globe" With Juice WRLD On "Almost Healed"It's a Chicago affair on this standout collab on "Almost Healed."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesLil Durk Finally Drops His New Album, "Almost Healed"Durk is finally ready for the world to hear the new album. By Noah Grant
- Music VideosLil Durk Taps Alicia Keys For "Therapy Session/Pelle Coat" Music VideoLil Durk debuts the visuals for "Pelle Coat" featuring a cameo from Alicia Keys. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Durk Says Kanye West Produced "Almost Healed" But He Won't Release ItDurk also shared a promising update on Ye after visiting the "Donda 2" artist. By Aron A.
- SongsLil Durk Drops Bars On "Pelle Coat" Ahead Of "Almost Healed"Lil Durk continues to perfect his craft.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Unveils "Almost Healed" TracklistFeatures include Future, 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Reveals Production Credits For "Almost Healed"Lil Durk has shared that Metro Boomin, Wheezy, and more are credited on his new album, "Almost Healed."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Announces "Sorry For The Drought" TourLil Durk will be embarking on a tour across North America later this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk & J. Cole Have A Hit: Twitter Praises "All My Life"Lil Durk and J Cole bring out the best out of each other on "All My Life." By Aron A.
- PoliticsLil Durk Sits Down With Chicago Mayor-Elect Brandon JohnsonLil Durk says that his meeting with Brandon Johnson had nothing to do with album promo.By Cole Blake
- MusicNBA YoungBoy To Drop Mixtape On Same Day As Lil DurkNBA YoungBoy intends to compete with Lil Durk with a new mixtape on Friday.By Cole Blake