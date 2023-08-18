Lil Durk Previews “Almost Healed” Deluxe With New Song “F*ck U Thought”

At this point, everyone knows that Lil Durk is currently in his prime. Overall, his albums have been selling extremely well as of late. Moreover, he has been showing people that he can do a wide variety of styles within hip-hop. On his last album Almost Healed, Durk even gave us some emotional songs where he unpacks his trauma. Fans were quite keen on this new direction, although he didn’t see it through for the entire album. Regardless, it was a nice peek into what he is capable of.

Now, Durk is gearing up to release the Deluxe version of Almost Healed. This is a huge deal for fans as it means at least half a dozen more tracks are on the way. Durk has always been keen on giving his fans these kinds of deluxes, so the announcement that one would be coming out came as no surprise. As for when it will drop, no one is certain right now. However, he did drop a new single today, which will act as a preview for this upcoming release.

“F*ck U Thought” By Lil Durk

As for as Lil Durk songs go, this is fairly standard for the artist at this point. From the references to his hometown to the piano lines in the background, this is a sound that fans are familiar with. However, Durk remains engaged thanks to some solid bars and steady flows. It is an effort that fans can appreciate. Moreover, it is yet another demonstration of how Durk has been a beacon of consistency over these past few years.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hundred bands, it’s fallin’ out every pocket, I need a rubber band (Go, go)

Told Lil Pooda, he better go get it with Mooda (Go), but he ain’t understand (Yeah, yeah)

Ask Lil Boona, that money ain’t hit my account, I did the money dance (Yeah, yeah)

Half the n****s I was fuckin’ with ’cause they J Money friends