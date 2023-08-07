Lil Durk Drops Deluxe Update For “Almost Healed”

Lil Durk has some big news for his fans. With the recent success of the hit song “All My Life” reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and receiving platinum certification, Durk decided to drop a bombshell. In Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz on August 6, Durk walked out with the Ohioan before the hyped-up match. While it was a cool moment for the two of them, it was hard to ignore what the Chicago-born rapper was wearing. The cover art came to life with him wearing the wrappings on his face saying “Almost Healed.”

Furthermore, with all the spotlight on him, Durk capitalized on the opportunity to let his supporters know that more music is on the way. On Durk’s shirt, it says, “Almost Healed Deluxe August.” Obviously, it is expected that the release will happen sometime this month and we will have to wait and see if these new bonus tracks give us any update on Durk and his mental health.

An Amazing Walkout

Jake Paul walks out with Lil Durk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3SaGtzLScV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 6, 2023

The famous YouTuber and boxer, Jake Paul squared off with long-time boxer Nate Diaz. With two stars in their own right duking it out on one of the biggest stages in sports, it was must-see TV. Moreover, the excitement had been building up since the fight was brought to the public’s attention in April. Additionally, the walkup for Paul was one to remember, with Lil Durk joining him. The song of choice was a no-brainer, since “All My Life” has proven to be a hit for its message of perseverance through the toughest battles.

Secondly, with a passionate J.Cole feature, it adds so much to the song lyrically and emotionally. It truly was the perfect song that led to Jake Paul taking down Diaz. Paul won via unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91). What are your reactions to this news? Will Lil Durk drop the best deluxe album of the year? Be sure to tell us your opinions below in the comments section. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all the latest news around music.

