Lil Durk Says He’s “Almost Healed” In New Health Update

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lil Durk had been hospitalized due to dehydration and exhaustion. The rapper later shared that he had been released from the hospital, telling fans he was on the road to recovery. His health struggles appear to have been more serious than what listeners expected, unfortunately. Durk ended up cancelling a slew of dates on his “Sorry For The Drought” tour, telling fans that he was not yet in the clear to perform.

“Since I’m still awaiting full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance,” he said in a statement last week. “While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing.”

Read More: Lil Durk Wears MSCHF & Crocs Big Yellow Boot Collab Ahead Of Release Date

Lil Durk’s Health Update

Now, he’s taken to social media to give fans another, highly-anticipated update on the status of his health. “I’m almost healed,” he told Instagram followers on his story, “I appreciate the energy being on 1000.” The hopeful update has left fans feeling relieved that the 30-year-old is on the mend, and eager to peep his rescheduled tour dates.

Durk’s listeners are also anticipating the deluxe edition of Almost Healed, which he’s been teasing as of late. He previously hinted that the deluxe LP could come out this summer, but he’s yet to give many specifics. It’s unclear whether or not his health struggles have halted his plans for the drop. It’s possible, however, that the unexpected obstacle could have put things on pause for the moment. In another recent update, the Chicago rapper shared that his fans mean everything to him. “Once I get my full energy back,” he told them, “it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing.”

Read More: Doodie Lo Reveals Lil Durk Paid $110K For Him To Go To Rehab

[Via]