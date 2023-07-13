Lil Durk Hospitalized, In Recovery From Dehydration And Exhaustion

According to reports, Lil Durk was released from the hospital yesterday (July 12). The rapper was suffering from severe dehydration as well as exhaustion, going to the hospital only to be safe. Once he arrived on July 6, however, he was informed that his condition was more serious than previously thought and he was admitted. The rapper consequently missed a slew of scheduled performances in Europe, as well as the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Lil Durk shared a statement following the hospitalization with TMZ Hip Hop. He revealed that although he’s doing better, he’s still not in the clear to perform for the time being. “My fans mean everything to me,” he explained, “you’re the reason why I do this. I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing.”

Lil Durk Says He’s “Still Healing”

Lil Durk performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Lil Durk is scheduled perform at Rolling Loud later this month, on July 21. Though it’s not been confirmed, it’s likely that Durk will be well enough to take on the fest. He’s also set to kick off his “Sorry For The Drought” tour later this month with a performance in Tampa, FL. The tour will also feature support by Kodak Black and NLE Choppa. They’re set to make over 25 stops across the U.S., with notable dates in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. The tour wraps up in September with a performance in Phoenix, AZ.

Lil Durk is also set to release a deluxe edition of his album Almost Healed soon. Though no official release date has been set, the rapper shared a Tweet about the release earlier today, claiming that it “should [have] been the main album.”

